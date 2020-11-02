Tantrick Brewing Co Moving to Downtown Allegan

A new taproom and production facility are planned for downtown Allegan as locally owned craft brewery/bar Tantrick Brewing Co is growing.

In July of 2018, craft brewing returned to Allegan as Tantrick Brewing Co opened the doors near the water tower on the hill just Southeast of downtown. The locally-owned family business initially offered eight original, small batch brewed beers made on site. Not only are they still poring homemade beer and continuing to develop new flavors and recipes, they've added a delicious menu with comfort food from Grain.

Now, after two and a half years of hard work, the business continues to grow and will be moving downtown, splitting into two facilities: a taproom and a production facility. Patrick and Tanya (whose names combine to create the name of the venture) shared the good news of expansion, tempered with compassion. Acknowledging 2020 has brought many challenges for small businesses, they express gratitude for the support of the community that has made the move possible.

We are celebrating with humility because we know a lot of small businesses are struggling right now. BUT, we also think our community could use some positive news. We are so excited to finally be able to provide an update on our plan to move Tantrick Brewing Co to its permanent home in downtown Allegan! -Tantrick Brewing Co

Much work remains to be done, look for Tantrick Brewing Co to relocate downtown Allegan sometime in March 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We are celebrating with humility because we know a lot of small businesses are struggling right now. BUT, we also think... Posted by Tantrick Brewing Co on Friday, October 30, 2020

See Photos from Tantrick Brewing Co's Grand Opening