Teen Missing From Ionia Since July 22

A 17-year-old girl is missing from Ionia and her family and friends are concerned for her safety.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Department is searching for 17-year-old Mia Reed. Mia was last seen on Jully 22, 2020 in Ionia, Michigan. Mia may be in the company of an adult male believed to be in his 30's near Stanton, MI. She may have been spotted near 68th Street and Whitneyville Avenue in Alto, MI recently.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children describes Mia as a white female, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 132 pounds and having hazel eyes. Mia normally has short medium brown hair but had recently dyed her hair bright red (as seen in the photo above).

Anyone with information on Mia's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Department at 616-522-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

We are working to get more information and will update this article as more becomes available.