Teen Mows American Flag Into Lawn to Honor Fallen Soldier [VIDEO]

A Texas teen created a touching tribute to a fallen soldier by mowing the Stars and Stripes into his front Lawn.

Cameron James mowed the pattern in honor of Pfc. Kevin Christian who died last month.

“He was just a role model for me,” James said. “So I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn’t know him.”

The 17-year old used different settings on the lawn mower to make the stripes, then used a weedeater to sculpt the stars.

“I’m very proud of my son and his thoughtfulness,” Cameron’s mother, Amy told CBSDFW.com. “As the daughter of an Army man, the niece of a Navy man, and the granddaughter of an Air Force man, his memorial made me feel that he was honoring not only Kevin but all of the servicemen stationed at home and abroad.”

The TV station's helicopter captured the images below.

