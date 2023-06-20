Dislike Fireworks? Michigan Doesn’t Offer Much Alternative for July 4th

I'm probably going to catch some flack for this, but I'm not the biggest fan of fireworks. I get why people like them, it just doesn't do anything for me.

Don't get me wrong, they can be fun, and I love seeing my kids enjoy them. A good firework show is a great time for the family and a staple of American tradition, one my family will enjoy this summer. Trust me, I'm not here to take that away from anyone.

Of course, there's so much more to the holiday than lighting fireworks. From the food to the comradery to the remembrance of our independence and freedom as a country, it's a great time all around, no matter how you celebrate.

And I'll be the first to admit, my lack of enthusiasm for fireworks stems from being a curmudgeon of sorts. I was always the one chased with Roman candles instead of doing the chasing, so it was kind of out of my hands, so to speak. But there are those who hate fireworks for completely different and valid reasons.

Namely, those who have served the very country we'll be celebrating in early July. A close friend of mine hates fireworks for a much more valid reason than I do, and it's PTSD from his time in the military. (I do not in any way intend to compare my personal dislike of fireworks to outright fear via trauma). He's one of many who's thankful for the holiday, but weary of the noises that come with it.

That's why it's somewhat disheartening to look for alternatives to fireworks in Michigan and come up nearly empty. Between drone shows and laser shows, there's plenty of reason to have alternatives for those that don't or can't enjoy fireworks beyond a parade. But Michigan is sorely lacking in this area.

From what I can tell, there are no drone shows in the state this year and there is only one laser show in Marquette. So for Lower Peninsula firework haters, there are no alternatives, unless you want to travel to the Upper Peninsula.

This is the first year for the laser show in Marquette and was designed precisely for veterans with PTSD. The show will be held at dusk on July 4th, while the fireworks show will take place the night before. Details here.

The holiday is synonymous with fireworks, but it's just as synonymous with those that fight for the very freedom we're celebrating. Just as well, America is a melting pot of varying interests, likes and dislikes. With the technology at hand, there should be plenty of options so that everyone can celebrate comfortably.

