Ten Recent News Stories That Seem Like a Distant Memory Now
Day after day, night after night, we sit though the news hoping for ANY story that is not about COVID-19. Nope. None. It’s understandable. But frankly, with very little good news about COVID-1, it’s tough. If we weren’t being gripped by a deadly world-wide pandemic, what would the news look like? It’s hard to say. But it did get us thinking about the big stories that we were wrapped up in just a short time ago. And it got us thinking about the things that our leaders were spending time and recourses on while a deadly pandemic was brewing. There were probably more stories that seemed big at the time, but here are a few that came to mind.
- The Peloton Commercial.
- The Australian Fires.
- Harry and Meghan.
- The Super Bowl
- Baseball Scandals and the Lost Season.
- The Impeachment Trial.
- Impossible Burgers.
- The Iowa Caucus Debacle.
- 27 Democrats Seek the Presidency.
- The Deadly Vaping Problem.