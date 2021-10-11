The Detroit Lions Set Another Awful NFL Record On Sunday

The Detroit Lions are now the first team in NFL history to lose two games in the same season on field goals of 50 yards or more.

I know, I know . . . there are no surprised Lions fans here.

The season has been off to a rough start with the Lions losing all five games so far. That's not a huge surprise to any Lions fans, considering we all knew that this was going to be a rebuilding year. In true Lions fashion, they haven't just managed to lose, they make history with the way they lost.

As Detroit Lions fans we need to take a break from worrying about another winless season, and appreciate the history here.

The Lions have become the first team to lose twice in the same season on 50 yard (or more) field goals on the final play of regulation. The first loss a couple of weeks ago was tough, but at least it involved a record-setting kick. Justin Tucker set the new NFL record with a 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions.

The loss to the Vikings hurts a little more though considering what happened leading up to the loss. The Lions sent a message by going for two after a touchdown to take a lead with less than a minute on the clock.

This felt like a turning point for the Lions, and a new era under Coach Dan Campbell.

This is the kind of thing that the Lions would have tried in the past, only to turn the ball over and lose the game. Campbell is determined to change the losing mindset in Detroit, and successfully going for 2 and the win is a great start.

Unfortunately, we still have a long road ahead of us, obviously. After the Vikings drove back down the field and won the game on a 50-yard field goal, Campbell was extremely upset.

You can keep screaming SOL all you like, but one thing is certain . . . Dan Campbell is all in on the Lions succeeding. It most likely won't be in the next couple of years, but I believe he has what it takes to get it done.

