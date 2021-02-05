The Ghost of Baker Road, Montcalm County

Here's another Haunted Michigan road for you to check out...this one is on Baker Road, south of Greenville in Eureka Township, Montcalm County.

The urban legend says that one night, a teenage girl was walking down the road. The road had many twists, turns, curves, and unseen driveways, so it's definitely hard for a motorist to see someone walking along the road – especially if they're not wearing light clothing.

Sure enough, the young girl was unnoticed by a driver, hit, and killed.

Since then, people who have driven that road at night claim to have seen a female apparition floating down the road. Not just a ghostly figure, but odd orbs and flickering lights are seen along the roadside.

This urban legend has been around Eureka Township for many years, and the girl's name has been lost to history. As with any attempt to find ghosts, it's a turkey shoot...you may or may not experience any activity.

There are a couple of main parts to Baker Road – the one with the twists & turns is the west fork at the junction of Baker & Johnson Roads.

Take a drive down Baker Road some dark night and see if you experience anything....just respect the residents and don't be obnoxious.

The photos below show the location.

BAKER ROAD

THANKS TO:

Ghost Quest