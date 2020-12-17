The Kalamazoo Marathon Has Officially Been Cancelled for 2021

I think we all hoped that things would start to go back to normal in 2021...but it looks like covid-19 is still affecting our future plans. And this one is....a disappointment.

In a breaking press release, it has been announced that the Kalamazoo Marathon, set for the summer of next year, has officially been canceled. It said,

It is with regret that we announce the cancellation of the Borgess Run for the Health of It, the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run Camp in 2021.

President of Ascension Borgess, Peter Bergmann went on to say that,

Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our participants and volunteers made this decision unavoidable. We value our relationship with the community that has allowed us to bring this commitment to life over the past 40 years. And we have every expectation that the current health challenges we face will embolden our efforts to recommit to this important part of our mission

The press release does promise that they fully intend to bring the Borgess Run for the Health of It, the Kalamazoo Marathon and the Borgess Run Camp back in 2022.

Look, I'm not a runner. Like, if zombies become a thing (2020 still has a couple of weeks left) I'm probably going to be one of the first to go. But, I can appreciate the community that running builds and all the good that comes from organized events like marathons. Like bringing attention to an amazing health provider in Michigan.

Ascension, which includes Ascension Borgess, operates a total of 16 hospitals across Michigan. They employ over 23,000 people and have provided millions to community benefit programs focusing primarily on those living in poverty.

On a phone call with race director, Blaine Lam, he said that this isn't the news they wanted to give people but, the focus needs to be on making sure everyone stays safe and healthy.

Mr. Lam did say that a virtual "one one run" race is taking place. You can find more details here.