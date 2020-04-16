Kalamazoo Marathon Goes Virtual: You can Still Earn a 2020 Medal

Social-distancing runners can still run a 5k, 10k, half-marathon or a full 26.2 miles and compete in the 2020 virtual Kalamazoo Marathon.

Understandably, organizers and participants alike were disappointed when the difficult decision was made to cancel the Kalamazoo Marathon for the first time in 40+ years. Now, they've figured out a way you can still earn a 2020 medal. The race has gone virtual. Chart your own course, or run one of the routes designed for you. Submit your time and you will get a 2020 Kalamazoo Marathon/Borgess Run for the Health of it race t-shirt and some bling.

Virtual racecourses have been designed for all distances and mapped out in several areas of Kalamazoo and Portage:

WMU East Campus

Nazareth Campus

Crossroads Mall

Downtown

Kindleberger Park

KRVT out and back

Registration ($25) opens at noon on Monday, April 20 through May 10. You can run any time before the end of day May 17 and submit your results between May 1 and May 17. After May 17, social distancing permitting, t-shirts and medals will be mailed to paid participants. You can even choose to not have your time published.

Reminder: Refunds remain available for the canceled events May 3. You have the option of donating your entry fee to our Children’s Charities and a special fund for COVID-19 relief. Runners have chosen to contribute more than $11,000 so far. Thank you!