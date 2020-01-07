Area Hospitals Set Up Flu Precautions

The Bronson Healthcare System and Ascension Michigan hospitals are instituting visitor restrictions and other measures to help prevent the spread of the flu.

The Bronson system is restricting hospital visitors to those 15 years of age or older, along with asking visitors to follow some health based guidelines. That includes Bronson Battle Creek, and Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The Ascension system, including Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, is now limiting visitors to those 14 or older, along with self-determined health guidelines like the obvious, staying away if you are experiencing symptoms that could be connected with influenza or a stomach virus.

Doctors with the National Centers for Disease Control predict the rest of the month should mark the worst time period this year for the flu.