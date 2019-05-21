Imagine this: you could be on stage playing Plinko or Cliffhangers for thousands of dollars. That could be a reality because The Price Is Right Live is coming to Michigan. You just may need to take a small road trip to get there though. 7:00 PM, the show will be live at DreamMakers Theater in Sault Sainte Marie, MI. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM EST and can be purchased here.

"The Price is Right Live!" is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to 'Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show from Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to the Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. "The Price is Live!"has been Playing to near sold-out audiences for nearly nine years, the Price is Right Live has given away more than 10 million dollars in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets."