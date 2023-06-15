The Top 7 States Michiganders Are Moving To Across the Country

It's no secret that Michigan is one of the most moved-from states in the country. In fact, it was ranked fourth in a study that was released at the beginning of the year. But, as someone who moved to Michigan in 2022 and has thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far, I'm kind of at a loss for the exodus.

Being from Alabama, the Mitten State is a completely different experience. I like the weather a whole lot more (It's in the high-90s with daily thunderstorms in Alabama right about now. Gross.). I like the diversity of culture and the fact that it's not impossible to catch a metal concert whenever I like. I enjoy still being close to the water with lakes in every direction. I like having a massive city like Detroit nearby for events and sports and more. I like that cannabis and sports gambling are legal here. I could really go on and on. I'll be the first to say Roll Tide, but I'm a proud Michigander now.

Still, the weather, roads, cities, and politics and so much more aren't for everyone. Of course, those factors don't even account for people like me who moved across the country for work. With prestigious universities like the University of Michigan and Michigan State University contributing to the workforce, the fact is that many of those graduates go elsewhere for work rather than staying in the state.

Of course, there are the snowbirds too. Can't blame folks for wanting a permanent vacation feeling in retirement.

The seven states Michiganders are moving to the most aren't the most surprising answers, with a healthy mix of Midwest options and sunny, southern states. The data is pulled from the United States Census Bureau State-to-State Migration Flows for 2021.

We'll look at the rank for the folks that moved to Michigan from these states as well. With that in mind, no state sent more new residents to Michigan than Florida. Roughly 13,202 from the Sunshine State started calling Michigan home in 2021.

On to the list, the seven states Michiganders are moving to across the United States.

The Top 7 States Michiganders Are Moving To Across the Country For those that are leaving Michigan, where are they calling home these days?

In total,157,838 Michiganders moved out of state in 2021 while only 143,042 moved to the Great Lakes State. That's a net loss, which stands to explain being one of the country's most moved-out-of states.

But, for those that are looking to call Michigan home, these are the best places to live in the state.

