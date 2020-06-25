With the government shutdown of restaurants, we were all alarmed to see dairy farmers on the news having to dump milk, as the supply chain was disrupted. We thought, what a shame when so many people could use that surplus dairy.

Well, several organizations are bring free dairy products to the Battle Creek community this Saturday from 9am to noon at Carson-Rizor Athletic Field.

Join Battle Creek Community Foundation, Milk Means More, Calhoun County Visitors Bureau and Prairie Farms for a USDA Farm to Families Dairy Box distribution!

When: June 27 th , 2020

, 2020 Where: Carson – Rizer Athletic Field, 400 West Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

Time: 9am – 12pm

Each dairy box contains:

2 gallons of milk

2 – 14 ounce strawberry milk chugs

2 – 14 ounce chocolate milk chugs

Sour cream

French onion dip

Cottage cheese

Cream cheese

Maximum of two boxes per vehicle. Get a box for you – and your neighbor! While supplies last.