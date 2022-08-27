This $1.6M Ortonville Compound for Sale is Currently a Monastery

Talk about the perfect place for when the zombie apocalypse begins.

Nestled on almost 19 acres of land in Ortonville, Michigan, this property is currently the home of the Mount Thabor Monastery. For just $1,649,000 you can purchase this place and have your own compound ready for when the zombie apocalypse hits.

This particular property is located on Lake Renchik in Ortonville and is zoned RE/F/Rural Estate/Farm and built for special use religious and residential. So, if you are looking to maybe start your own cult or club, this place might be just right for you.

The property itself has had many additions over the years. In 1972, Geodesic Domes were built. St. Martin's on the property has six offices, a storage cellar, a rec room and more were built between 1979 and 1981. In 1995, a library with laundry, a kitchen, and a half bath was added. In the years to follow, the property owners added St. Joseph's cottage, a sanctuary, St. Dominic's wing, a retreat house, and more.

All-in-all, you'll find 18 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and 16,574 square feet of living space on the property. There's definitely a lot of potential here. This could be flipped into an amazing wedding venue for those looking for an all-inclusive rustic location.

I would love to own a property like this. It's right next to a small lake and has plenty of room for activities. It doesn't look like you'd have to deal with too many neighbors either. Think of all the fun parties you could through with all this room for activities. The first thing I would do is turn one of the buildings into a barn and then go from there.

