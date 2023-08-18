Truck stops are usually known for their good food. If the food isn’t up to “par” the word will get out and the truckers will avoid the place like the plague. Pounding miles and miles of roadways, going days without a home-cooked meal, makes a good meal a priority.

There is one truck stop located along I-94, just about halfway between Detroit and Chicago, that is not only known for good food but LOT’S of it. It’s Arlene’s Truck Stop, located off Exit 92, just a few miles from Battle Creek.

Arlene's, Just Off I-94 Exit 92

Arlene's Truck Stop: A Local Favorite For Years

Arlene’s has long been one of my local go-to eateries, with the hot beef sandwich at the top of my list of favorites. Over the past few months, I have noticed several postings for Arlene’s during my surfing of Facebook. Not only does the food look great, but the portions can be HUGE!

Frequently, photos are posted of the latest brave souls, taking on one of their four “Big A*%” food challenges.

The challenges include:

The Loaded Big A-- Biscuits and Gravy : A 22-ounce bun is smothered in sausage gravy, cheese, and bacon.

The Freightliner : Six eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, hashbrowns, half-order of biscuits and gravy, and three jumbo pancakes.

The Big A-- Wet Burrito : A 7-pound burrito with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, and black olives.

The Mac Truck Challenge : A 5.5-pound burger with bacon, ham steak, four eggs, cheese, and fries.

Each of the challenges cost $25, except for the impressive “The Freightliner”, which tops out at $32.

And They Have Plenty Of All-You-Can-Eat Specials

If you really like to stuff yourself, you can get all-you-can-eat tacos on Monday, all-you-can-eat spaghetti on Wednesdays, and all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays. And for your average eater, the normal size portions pack a lot of value for your buck.

You can elbow it up with the truckers from 6 AM-7:30 PM Mondays through Thursdays, 6 AM-8:30 PM on Fridays, and 8 AM-7:30 PM Saturdays and Sundays.

