This Easter Egg Hunt Involves 10,000+ Eggs and a Helicopter

Benton Harbor will become a giant Easter basket as 10,000+ eggs will be dropped from a helicopter in the biggest Easter egg hunt Southwest Michigan has ever seen.

Easter is full of conflicting symbols: the Christian celebration of the resurrection, the rites of Spring, rabbits, peeps and...Chicken Little? It may seem like the sky is falling over Benton Harbor as they will drop 10,000+ eggs from a helicopter. Twice.

This makes me want to be a kid again as Overflow Church has organized the biggest Easter egg hunt Southwest Michigan has ever seen with three divisions for kids up to 5th grade. Food, music and inflatables make this an all-ages family event and, no doubt, it will be quite a spectacle as 10,000 eggs fall from the sky.

How many of you thought of this?