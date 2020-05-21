3 Arrested & Guns Seized After Reckless Driving Stop In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrest three and seize two guns following a reckless driving stop.

A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer was on patrol around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Burdick Street and East Clay Street following numerous complaints of reckless driving. The officer spotted an SUV drive into a vacant lot and begin driving recklessly through the grass, spinning its tires and doing donuts.

Upon stopping the vehicle, officers located two pistols with extended magazines in the passenger compartment. The occupants were two 21-year-olds and a 27-year-old, all Kalamazoo residents. All three were arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on weapons charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.