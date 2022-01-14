West Michigan Woman Arrested with Weapons Inside Vehicle Outside U.S. Capitol

A woman from Michigan learned a tough lesson earlier this week after taking a long road trip all the way from Eaton County to the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C..

Several media outlets spoke to Capitol Police, who say 58-year-old Kery Lynn McAttee of Charlotte parked outside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon and was there to talk to police about the January 6, 2021 riots.

Get our free mobile app

There were a few things that went terribly wrong for McAttee leading to her arrest on Wednesday afternoon. First, she had parked illegally in the area of the Capitol grounds. Second, when the officers she was hoping to talk to approached her vehicle, they quickly noticed that she had weapons inside her vehicle that were in plain view. Third, it turns out that the weapons, along with some ammunition, were either unlawfully possessed or unregistered.

McAttee was arrested on several charges but police do not have any evidence at all that she was planning to use the weapons or commit any crimes there with them at this time. The situation is still under investigation.

Several weapons and ammunition were recovered. Police said the weapons and ammunition they recovered included a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun, a Gamo pellet gun, a Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle and a Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzleloader.

McAttee's charges include unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, and unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.

Officials in Washington D.C. say there is no file related to her in their records. The nature of her conversation with the officers, regarding the Capitol riots in 2021, has not been disclosed at this time.