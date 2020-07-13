Three Arrested in Emmett Township Armed Robbery

Three persons have been arrested and a fourth is being sought after an armed robbery Sunday at the Dollar General store in Emmett Township.

Emmett Township Public Safety officers were called to the Dollar General at 2420 East Columbia Avenue, east of Raymond Road. Police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, left the store and fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, an officer with the Battle Creek Police Department located two suspects and they were taken into custody without incident.

Detectives with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety were called in to assist. During the subsequent investigation, they learned that there were more people involved in the robbery. In total, 3 individuals were arrested for armed robbery and a warrant request has been submitted on the 4th person. Names of the suspects have not been released until they are arraigned.