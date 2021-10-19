Kalamazoo Area TikTok Creator is Low on Calories, High on Viewers

A Muskegon man shows his deliciously creative recipes that helped him lose lots of weight fast.

Many of us are looking for a miracle drug, trendy workout routine, or some kind of magic bullet to lose weight. This just in, there is no miracle drug. However, making better decisions with your eating habits can make a huge impact without making you miserable in the process. That's where @cibsandibus on TikTok comes in. He currently has 343.4 thousand followers and over 3.1 million total video likes. He has multiple videos that have been viewed millions of times. Let's check out 3 of them out below.

In his most viewed video, CIBSandIBUS walks us through the creation of a delicious and low-calorie wrap. This video has been viewed 5.3 million times.

I'm not surprised that his pizza omelet has been viewed 3.3 million times. That thing looks mad yummy. Enjoy the reveal when he flips it at the end.

If you would have told me that I would find a video of a super sharp knife slicing through a tomato uber satisfying, I would have thought you were crazy. Then, this video happened. I'm clearly not alone, as this TikTok has been viewed 1.4 million times.

