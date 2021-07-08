Tokyo Olympics To Be Held Without Fans

In an announcement on Thursday morning, the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo will hold all of their events without fans.

Japanese government officials and Olympic officials say that because of an increase in coronavirus cases in Japan, the Games will be played without fans in the stands. The Games, originally scheduled to be played last summer, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original plans were to have the 2021 Games with limited fans in attendance, but with Thursday's announcement, that is no longer happening.

The Japanese government has issued a state of emergency in their country, which will take effect next week, and run into Mid-August.

The Summer Games are set to begin on July 23rd and run through August 8th.