Traffic Deaths More Than Double Over Holidays; DUI Major Problem

The weekend leading into the Christmas holiday was particularly deadly. Ten people lost their lives in traffic incidents. That figure is more than double from the previous year when four died during "Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts) Lifesaver Weekend."

This news follows another report from the Michigan State Police about an earlier crackdown in October and November, codenamed "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over". That effort resulted in multiple law enforcement jurisdictions making 6,869 traffic stops and arresting 153 drunk drivers.

"Preliminary reports indicate officers issued 770 speeding citations and 53 seat belt and child restraint citations during the crackdown, along with 64 felony arrests, according to a Michigan State Police release. "In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired."