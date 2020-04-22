Truck Drivers Will Now Be Able To Get Face Mask At Some Rest Areas

Truck drivers are some of the most essential employees out there, besides medical workers, because of their deliveries the country is still able to get all the supplies we need.

As they traverse across America, they've been worried about their health and safety as well. So it was good news to hear that the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association was able to work with FEMA and get face masks to hand out to truck drivers at various rest areas along the busiest shipping routes in the country.

According to Landline.Media, around 800,000 masks will be distributed through coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Transportation.

Truckers will find face masks at the following locations, Landline.Media reports,

Georgia. Southbound on I-75, mile marker 179 just north of Macon.

Illinois. Eastbound on I-80/I-294 at mile marker 1 in Chicago.

Nebraska. Westbound on I-80 at mile marker 431 near Omaha.

Texas. Northbound on I-35 at mile marker 362A about 5 miles south of Hillsboro.

California. Northbound on I-5 in Los Angeles.

New York. Northbound on I-87 at mile marker 33, just north of New York City.

Landline.Media said dates of distribution wasn't set yet, but they'd be announced soon, as well as other locations if they determine they need more distribution points.