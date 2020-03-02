Truck Rolls Over with 48,000 Pounds of Liquid Sugar

A semi-trailer delivering liquid sugar to Post Foods rolled over on Sunday night. It happened shortly after 7:15 pm on Sunday night at the company location at 275 Cliff Street. The Battle Creek Fire Department responded and found the MBH Trucking rig overturned on the Post grounds. The driver was still inside and the fuel tanks were spewing diesel fuel all over the ground. The rescue team got the driver, who was not hurt, out of the rig. Engine 2 responded with Haz-Mat 1 with equipment to mitigate the diesel fuel leak, and to help transfer the 24 tons of liquid sugar to another tanker. Things were pretty much back to normal by 11:20pm.