Surgeon General Tells Us All ‘Stop Buying Masks’

The United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted on Saturday:

He is very concerned that due to people's panic about the coronavirus they are rushing to buy masks online, including so-called N95s, a surge that

Not only is the U.S. Surgeon General is asking for people to stop panicking and buying these masks but it is also health officials around the world. According to the New York Times the executive director of the health emergency program at the World Health Organization, Dr. Michael Ryan said:

There are severe strains on protective equipment around the world...Our primary concern is to ensure that our front line health workers are protected and that they have the equipment they need to do their jobs.

He went on to say that the masks primarily prevent a person from giving the disease to someone else and informed us what we actually should be doing when he said:

There are limits to how a mask can protect you from being infected...The most important thing everyone can do is wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face and observe very precise hygiene.

