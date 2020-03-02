Kellogg Community College Looks To The Future

Kellogg Community College, and newly installed President Dr. Adrien Bennings, want your thoughts on priorities for KCC for the next five years. KCC is setting up two public input sessions this week to allow for some back and forth on your ideas for the college. The dates are tomorrow and Wednesday, the 3rd and 4th. The college is asking anyone who wants to participate to request a seat by email, using the address swat@kellogg.edu. Some of the areas the college is reviewing include what measures student success, what the college is doing well, and what priorities should be set for the next 3 to 5 years. For more information about KCC's Strategic Plan for 2020-23, visit Kellogg.edu/strategic-plan.

