Battle Creek Man Flees Deputies In Marshall

A 23-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested after attempting to flee Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies, Saturday evening in Marshall.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle, around 7 PM, for making multiple traffic violations on Cherry Street near West Green Street, when the vehicle sped-up and attempted to flee. After a few blocks, the driver ditched the vehicle and, along with the passenger, fled on foot. After a brief struggle, the suspect was arrested on charges of Fleeing and Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing, a Probation Violation warrant and a Failure to Appear warrant. He was lodged into the Calhoun County Jail.