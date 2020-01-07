Trump Tax Cuts Benefited Everyone Including Union Workers

There are so many on the left that appear to want to bite off their nose to spite their faces.

Now many on the left keep pushing this false narrative that President Trump and the Republicans tax cuts did not help most people. Most honest and ethical people understand that people will disagree on policies or approaches to attempt to solve our problems. What most honest and ethical people want is people to be truthful and not lie about the facts when pushing their agenda.

In steps Michigan AFL-CIO President Ron Bieber who apparently is incapable of being honest, truthful and ethical. In The Detroit News, Michigan AFL-CIO President Ron Bieber wrote:

Many working families across Michigan, including many union members, were shocked when they filed their 2018 tax returns and discovered Trump’s promises of a tax cut for all fell flat as they were left facing a massive, unexpected tax bill...these tax cut dollars are still flowing into the pockets of the wealthy and big corporations.

He went on to write that the tax cut bill package “hammered working folks all over Michigan” because they no longer get tax deductions for property taxes and mortgage interest.

As even the New York Times had to admit everyone received a tax cut. In regards to Bieber union workers who had to pay a big tax bill, those union workers would have had to make well into six figures and pay more than $10,000 in state and local taxes to be affected negatively by the change in what can be deducted and the increase in the standard deductions.

Again all honest, moral and ethical people want is for people to just be honest in their arguments.

Unfortunately the President of Michigan’s AFL-CIO is incapable of reaching those standards.

