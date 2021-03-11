Two Battle Creek Men Have Rape & Kidnapping Charges Dropped

Charges have been dropped against two Battle Creek men accused of rape and kidnapping after the victim goes missing.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office has dropped charges against William Google and Damon Durden this week, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Both men who had preliminary examinations scheduled for this week saw charges against them dropped after prosecutors and investigators said the victim could not be located to testify.

Both men are 34-years-old and residents of Battle Creek. William Google and Damon Durden were arrested after a 28-year-old woman told Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by the two men who she had known for a year.

The alleged incident occurred on October 12, 2020, on Dickman Road in Springfield. The victim said she was held against her will for over three hours and assaulted before the men brought her back to her apartment. On October 15, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants in connection to the investigation; at West Dickman Road in the City of Springfield, South 22nd Street in the City of Battle Creek, and Plymouth Street in the City of Battle Creek.

During the course of the investigation, William Google and Damon Durden were taken into custody and held on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct and Kidnapping. Deputies identified an additional victim during the investigation, though it is unknown if any additional charges related to that incident were filed or if that victim had ever agreed to testify.

William Google and Damon Durden were facing multiple charges that would have put them behind bars for life if convicted. Even though the charges against the men were dropped, the girlfriend of Damon Durden is still facing charges. 45-year-old Tina Fredrick of Battle Creek is facing charges of witness intimidation and lying to police. She is accused of threatening to kill the victim and tried to force the victim to sign an affidavit saying she lied about the incident.

Tina Fredrick is scheduled for a preliminary examination for those charges on March 25, 2021, and could be sentenced to 15 years if convicted.