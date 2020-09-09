Two Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Marshall

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and schools return to session, one local school district learned this week of two positive cases.

Marshall Public Schools released a letter on their Facebook page that was also sent to parents on Tuesday, September 8th that informed them that two students had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Both tests were confirmed through the Calhoun County Public Health Department. The district also stated that there was no connection to each other with the two cases and originated from outside of the district's property.

Marshall Superintendent Dr. Randy Davis also mentioned in the letter that it is the district's role to tell all families that have students in their schools that measures will continue to be taken to protect students under guidance from the Public Health Department. Davis stated that the district will alert anyone that may be required to quarantine if there is a possible exposure. In this case, there were no close contacts between the students, teachers and staff.

One final reminder was given to parents in the letter involving any health changes at home that fall outside of what the district provides while in school. If there are any symptoms including high fever, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or coughing, chills, muscle pain or headaches, then contact your regular medical provider.