Two Washed Off Lake Michigan Pier At Holland Overnight

The danger of venturing out onto Lake Michigan piers couldn’t be made more evident by what is unfolding in Holland. Two young people walked out onto the North pier where Lake Macatawa empties out into Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Waves were high, as high as 12 feet. The two walked out onto the pier a little before midnight. Both were swept off the pier by a high wave and into the near freezing water.

One, a young man, was able to use a ladder on the pier to climb back out and call for help. The 16 year old girl with him could not be located. Responders have been working through the night to attempt to find her. That effort has included a Coast Guard helicopter. Fox 17 reports Sheriff’s Department deputies are not releasing the names of either of the two involved. The search for the teenage girl is now considered a recovery effort.