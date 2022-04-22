I'm a big fan of strange things - cryptozoology, mythological creatures, and FIRMLY on the side of Tom Delonge (formerly of Blink-182) that UFOs exist. I mean, Michigan IS in the top 10 states for UFO sightings. So when a resident near Battle Creek caught this footage Thursday night, my interest was piqued.

Tara Danielle posted two videos to the Facebook group Road Reports 94 - 131 Kalamazoo Battle Creek Grand Rapids St Joseph of dozens of bright lights in the sky, in a perfect line, flying over the Richland/Augusta/Galesburg/Battle Creek area.

Did anyone else see this about 15 min ago... Never seen anything like this in my life!

The video was posted just before 10 o'clock Thursday night, with MANY commenters saying they'd seen the same thing. Some suggested it was part of the Lyrid Meteor Shower, which was peaking last night. However, one commenter did note that there was a sound as it flew over, similar to a large plane.

However, the most likely culprit is Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, which have now become a familiar sight in the sky over many parts of the country. Very similar to what was seen over Battle Creek, the satellites appear as bright lights in the sky, in a straight line, traveling very fast in the same direction. In fact, the website FindStarlink.com seems to confirm the timing over Battle Creek as right around 9:50 pm Thursday night.

What do you think? Are you convinced they were a Starlink Satellite sighting, or could it be a true UFO sighting?