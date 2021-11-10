Why is United Airlines Dropping Service to Kalamazoo?

Here's what you need to know if you have a flight booked with United Airlines in or out of Kalamazoo.

United Airlines recently announced that they are dropping service to 11 small cities in the U.S. Two of those are in Michigan and one in Indiana. Due to the pandemic, United Airlines is losing money in smaller cities and has begun cutting routes that do not appear to be sustainable for the company according to the Business Insider.

Kalamazoo / Battle Creek Michigan

Dana Marshall

United Airlines announced Tuesday that they are dropping service from Chicago to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. That leaves Delta Airlines and American Airlines to handle trips to and from Chicago and Detroit for Southwest Michigan travelers.

Lansing, Michigan

McConnell Adams, TSM Lansing

United is cutting their service connecting Chicago to Lansing's Capitol region International Airport, leaving American Airlines and Delta. Meanwhile, Delta has temporarily suspended service to and from Minneapolis.

Evansville, Indiana

Maddie Bulkley

United has also cut its service to the Evansville Regional Airport. Evansville still has Allegiant, American, and Delta servicing multiple cities.

United Airlines will be cutting service to the cities above effective January 3rd, 2022. If you have a flight scheduled after that, the airline will help you make other accommodations.