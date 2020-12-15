Saturday’s Game Between University of Michigan and Iowa Canceled

WZZM reports that the University of Michigan has announced they’re canceling the football game Saturday against Iowa. This is the third game in a row that U of M has canceled and was supposed to be a part of the Big Ten’s Championship Week.

Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel told WZZM,

“In accordance with the Big Ten COVID-19 medical policies and health guidelines, we are without a significant number of players for this week’s game. Couple that with the normal attrition due to injury, and we do not have enough available players at multiple position groups to field a team at Iowa. We have more student-athletes out this week compared to last week and the week prior.”

The University of Michigan has canceled three games so far because of student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19 or needing to be quarantined. They first canceled their December 5th game against Maryland, then last weekend against Ohio State, and now this week's game against Iowa.

More from the statement on WZZM,

“The number of positive tests over the past three weeks, which require a 21-day unavailability period, and the contact tracing requirements associated with those numbers has pushed our current list of unavailable student-athletes to over 50. This is a very unfortunate situation and we are disappointed that our program will not be able to finish the season against the Hawkeyes.”

WZZM reports that the Big Ten championship week of games is scheduled to happen this Friday and Saturday, December 18 & 19.