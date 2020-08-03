Update: Lions QB Stafford Tests Positive For COVID-19

Veteran Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to multiple media outlets.

He apparently tested positive one day before he was put on the Lions' COVID-19 list.

The Lions now have eight players on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and they include WR Kenny Golladay and TE T.J. Hockenson.

Stafford can be activated from the list in 10 days, because he was asymptomatic.