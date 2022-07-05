As tough times have continued to challenge us, people and organizations are doing what they can to help those in need. One of those organizations is Valley Family Church, which is known for its involvement in the Kalamazoo and surrounding communities. They have many different events around the holidays, they are consistently donating food and clothes, along with helping with finances and other problems that may occur. One of the helping efforts they make every week is their food giveaway.

For some people, the thing they worry the most about is where their next meal is going to come from and many have been struggling. It's not always easy taking care of yourself, let alone a family, but in times like this, it's even harder. Valley Family Church is here to help and is using its platform and opportunity to help with a vital need to survive. Kalamazoo area families have multiple places to turn for help when they need food, Valley Family Church is just one of them.

Every Tuesday evening Valley Family Church prepares thousands of pounds of food to distribute to whoever may need it, but not before they have a church service. Every week, the doors open at 5:30 for early registration and to allow service goers to find their seats before the optional but encouraging service that takes place before food distribution. There are no restrictions on the amount of food that is distributed to your family and most of the groceries are fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, and nonperishable items.

Valley Family Church is located at 2500 Vincent Ave in Portage, Michigan right off the I-94 highway. Food Distribution is for any and everyone who may need assistance and as mentioned before, there are no restrictions and fresh food! Every Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 you can expect there to be an encouraging service followed by the distribution of groceries that will fill so many stomachs and put lots of smiles on a ton of faces.