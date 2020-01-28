The Oldest Soda Pop in America is Michigan’s Own Vernor’s

The Oldest Soda Pop in America happens to be Michigan’s very own Vernor's Ginger Ale, created in 1866.

Detroit entrepreneur James Vernor accidentally created its unique flavor by leaving it encased in wood while he went off to war.

Other soda pops that are on ‘America’s Oldest’ list are Hires Root Beer (1876), Moxie (1885), Dr. Pepper (1885), Coca-Cola (1886), Pepsi (1893), and Barq’s Root Beer (1898).

Even though Vernor's is the oldest soda in America, it’s not the World’s Oldest…that title goes to Schweppe’s, maker of Ginger Ale, Tonic Water, and Soda Water. Johann Jacob Schweppe was the first person to make carbonated mineral water, establishing his product and company in Geneva, Switzerland in 1783.

