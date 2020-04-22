VIDEO: Story time With Kalamazoo Public Safety’s Assistant Chief

Who doesn't need a break right now? Kalamazoo Public Safety has got at least one bedtime story covered for you.

Even in a pandemic, some things remain the same. Like bedtime stories. While our law enforcement officers are far too busy to make house calls for such tasks, Kalamazoo Public Safety still found a way to deliver.

So enjoy the video with Kalamazoo Public Safety Assistant Chief Coakley as he reads "The Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School". The book is part of a New York Times best-selling series. Amazon describes the book as "Mr. Fish is nervously awaiting his first day of school, and he frets about not knowing how to write his name, how to draw shapes, and how to do math―until he's reassured that school is the perfect place to learn how to master all of these new skills, in Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School from Deborah Diesen and Dan Hanna."

There are no age limits so even if you are only young at heart you are still invited to sit back, listen, and enjoy.

