Veterans Day Specials in West Michigan

Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 is Veterans Day -- a day to honor people who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Several west Michigan businesses will once again be offering up some discounts to veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day to show their appreciation.

Proof of service such as a military ID is usually required for these discounts and many are only valid on Wednesday, November 11th..

Please check the company's website for additional information.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven has joined forces with Veterans Advantage to offer military discounts at its convenience stores nationwide.

Applebee's: Get a free meal from a special menu.

Bob Evans: A special menu of seven homestyle favorites available to veterans and active duty military for free at their local Bob Evans Restaurant.

Bonefish Grill: They celebrate those who serve our country and community with 10% off their check all day, every day

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings + fries as a thanks.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Receive a Free Calamari November 8 through November 11 and from now on, you will receive 10% off any future visits.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Get a free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

Denny's: Receive a free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Veterans can visit Dickey’s in-store to receive a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Dunkin': Get a free doughnut of your choice.

Golden Corral: Pick up a promotional card at participating locations during the month of November redeemable for a FREE “Thank You” Meal.

Krispy Kreme: Receive a free doughnut of choice and coffee.

Little Caesars: From 11 am and 2 pm on Wednesday, in-store only get a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 oz. PEPSI-COLA® product.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Get a free meal between 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday from their American Roadhouse menu.

McDonald’s: On Veterans Day, veterans can enjoy one free Combo Meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Michigan as a token of appreciation for their service.

Outback Steakhouse: They are offering a free Bloomin’ Onion® and Coca-Cola® product on Wednesday, November 11. They also offer a daily heroes discount of 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Pilot Flying J: Enjoy a free breakfast and coffee. The Veterans Day Breakfast Combo offer includes a Pilot Coffee of any size and one free breakfast offering, such as their delicious french toast bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

Red Robin: Starting the day after Veterans Day, Veterans and Active Military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between 11/12 and 11/30 for Dine-in or To-Go.

Starbucks: Get a free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.

A big THANK YOU to all who have served our country!