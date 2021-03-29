Walmart Looking for Entrepreneurs, Products Made in USA

Walmart is looking to fill up some open shelves with help from entrepreneurs.

If you are an entrepreneur and want to get your product on the shelves in Walmart, your time is now. Walmart has begun its eighth annual "Open Call" which is designed to help entrepreneurs across the country land their products in Walmart.

The application process is now open and the "Open Call" is looking for products that are made, grown, or assembled in the United States of America! Entrepreneurs have from now until April 30th, 2021 to apply.

Back in March, Walmart announced a new commitment to spend an additional $350 billion on items that are made, grown, or assembled in the United States. In committing this amount of money in the country, it is estimated that "Open Call" will support upwards of 750,000 new American jobs.

The "Open Call" virtual event will take place on Wednesday, June 30th. Participants will be able to take part in one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants and they will be able to hear directly from Walmart executives at an hour-long kickoff meeting at the start of the event.

Open Call is like watching the American Dream play out in real time...You see on full display the spirit and energy of new ideas and the hope of what could be – founded on creativity, hard work and self-belief. It’s inspiring. Walmart’s announcement earlier this month to spend an additional $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in America makes Open Call even more exciting and important. We know how much this opportunity means to small businesses, and we can’t wait to see the new product submissions from potential new suppliers...said Laura Phillips, Walmart Senior Vice President for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing.

If you are an entrepreneur or know someone that is, click here for all the details.

