Waste Management Yard Waste Pickup Starts Monday April 20

Calhoun County residents hoping to get to some spring cleaning got some good news and bad news today.

The good news...

Waste Management (WM) customers can take advantage of curbside yard waste pickup, starting next week, the week of Monday, April 20.

Those in the Cities of Battle Creek and Springfield, and other WM customers with this service, can place yard waste in marked containers or the paper bags made for this purpose, at the curb on your regular trash pickup day. Please follow the typical guidelines of each bag/container weighing 50 pounds or less, and place brush/branches in four-foot bundles. Because this service is starting later than usual, due to COVID-19, heavy volumes of yard waste may delay your pickup. Please leave your yard waste at the curb, and WM crews will get there.

The bad news.....

Calhoun County has cancelled the Saturday, May 2, Household Hazardous Waste Collection in Marshall, and the Scrap Tire Collection scheduled for Saturday, May 9 in Athens. As safety allows, the county will try to hold these events later in the year. Scrap Tire events have been tentatively rescheduled for September. Officials ask that you please store your items and monitor the Recycling and Solid Waste website and Facebook page for updates.

The other good news....

In the City of Battle Creek, a yard waste dumpster remains at the Department of Public Works,, 150 S. Kendall. Neighbors in the city limits may drop off yard waste items – loose waste in paper bags, and brush/branches in four-foot bundles.

On Monday, April 20, the city will reopen its compost site, Brice Pit, at 715 W. River Road. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Brice is closed on Sunday.

Bulk waste curbside pickup remains canceled at this time. City of Battle Creek customers can take bulk items – furniture, mattresses, carpet rolls, and the like – to a marked dumpster at the DPW. ​The city is working on other potential locations for additional bulk dumpsters. City of Springfield customers can take bulk items to a dumpster at City Hall, 601 Avenue A, Springfield.

Please watch for continued updates and potential changes as needs arise during this challenging time.