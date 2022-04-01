Calhoun County Says Ditch Your Hazardous Waste

Spring has sprung and it marks the time when many Michiganders begin digging through the dark wastelands of their homes, determining what items are good for another year and what needs to be tossed aside, mission completed.

During this search, you’re bound to come across stuff that just can’t be tossed into the dumpster. The old television set that faithfully provided episodes of "The Big Bang Theory”, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” is now considered hazardous waste. That also goes for household batteries, car batteries, air conditioners, and refrigerators. Let’s not forget worn-out aerosol cans with the remainder of the contents still sloshing around at the jiggle of a hand. The list goes on and on.

There is good news on the horizon! Calhoun County has scheduled two free recycling events which take place this month. The first event, being held Thursday, April 14th, will focus on electronics and scrap metal. The second event, being held on Monday, April 18th, will offer the opportunity to pitch that funky hazardous household waste.

Here are the details:

Electronics and Scrap Metal

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Noon to 5:30 p.m. (Line will be cut off at the Wagner Drive park boundary at 5:30 p.m.)

*All items containing refrigerant must be unloaded by 5:15 p.m.

Items Accepted:

Electronics – camcorders, cameras, cellphones, computers, copiers, CRT monitors, DVD players, fax, hard drives, hubs, kitchen electronic devices, laptops, LCD displays, optical drives, pagers, PDAs, printers, radios, scanners, servers, stereos, switches, telephone systems, TVs, UPS systems, VCRs, video game systems, wires and cables, and household batteries and car batteries.

Scrap Metal – appliances (ovens, dishwashers, washers, dryers, freezers, refrigerators, AC units, and dehumidifiers) and scrap metal.

Household Hazardous Waste

Monday, April 18, 2022

2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Line will be cut off at the Wagner Drive park boundary at 5:30 p.m.)

Items Accepted:

Oil-based paint, fuels (in fuel cans), solvents, acids, bases, pesticides, household cleaners, mercury, medications, sharps (inside rigid puncture-resistant container w/lid), household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, propane cylinders, gas cylinders (NO foam insulation), fire extinguishers, aerosol cans, PCB and non-PCB lamp ballasts, oxidizers, self-heating solids, flammable solids/liquids, toxic inorganics/organics, lighters, chlorophenols, lead, self-defense spray, peroxides, water-reactives, isocyanates, and cyanide.

Please separate the paint from the rest of your items and pack your items carefully, so they do not spill while in transport. We can’t guarantee that your containers will be returned.

Items NOT Accepted:

Latex paint, school chemicals, biologically active material, home-use insulation spraying cylinders, ammunition, weapons, explosives, and radioactive material (including smoke detectors).

HHW collections do not include trash, tires, yard waste, construction/demolition waste, appliances, or industrial/business-generated waste. These items are not defined as household hazardous waste.

Both events will be held at Bailey Park, 1350 Capital Ave., NE., Battle Creek. Entrance to these events will be from Wagner Drive only. These events are for residential material only and are open to all Calhoun County residents. Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles.

During both events, the entrance into Bailey Park from Capital Ave. NE will be closed. Traffic will not be able to pass through the parking lot located where Wagner Drive and Roosevelt Avenue merge. The barricades will be along Wagner Drive. At times during the events, the line could extend beyond the park boundary next to Wagner Drive. If traffic is heavy, Battle Creek Police may make the Emmett Street/Wagner Drive intersection right turn only for event participants.

So now is the time to liberate the dark nooks and crannies of your basement, garage, or, for you top-notch hoarders, pole barns.