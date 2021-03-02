Watch: Drone Video Of The Lake Michigan Shoreline

The deep freeze followed by a quick warm up has left for some interesting change on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Every year is a little bit different along Lake Michigan, and this year the warm start, followed by a three week dip into the polar vortex, and then another quick warming trend has left some interesting designs behind as the lake thaws out.

Here's some drone footage taken by the YouTube account A Complete Waste of Time documenting the ebb and flow of late winter/early spring here in West Michigan.

This footage was taken near Saugatuck.