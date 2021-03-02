Biden Advisor Gloating That Covid-19 Was The ‘Best Thing Ever Happened’ To Biden

How much worse can it get for Joe, well when you hire people like Anita Dunn much worse. Do you remember the name, Anita Dunn? She once served as former President Barack Obama’s communications director from April to November 2009.

Why for only 7 months? She was forced to resign because it was revealed via video that she praised the Chinese dictator Mao Zedong as one of her “favorite political philosophers” while giving a speech to graduating high schoolers in 2009.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that during a June 2009 commencement address at St. Andrew’s Episcopal High School in Washington, D.C.:

"The third lesson and tip actually come [sic] from two of my favorite political philosophers: Mao Zedong and Mother Teresa...[They're] not often coupled with each other, but the two people that I turn to most to basically deliver a simple point, which is, you're going to make choices…. You’re going to figure out how to do things that have never been done before."

For those who do not know Mao Zedong is responsible for an estimated 45 million Chinese deaths.

Now let us fast forward to recently. Biden hires her as a senior adviser and we find out in a book by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes titled "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency," what many of us knew.

In a conversation with Allen and Parnes Anita described the coronavirus pandemic as:

"the best thing that ever happened" to Biden

Yes, you heard that correctly.

After:

We are told over 500,000 Americans have died from Covid-19

There has been a spike in teenage suicide

There has been a spike in depression

There has been a spike in alcohol consumption

There has been a spike in illegal drug use

There has been a spike in domestic abuse

Millions have lost their jobs

Millions have lost their business

Families have been financially ruined

All that misery, pain and death senior advisor to Biden Anita Dunn calls all of that a blessing.

Do you see the mentality of the people we are dealing with and unfortunately have control of all the levers of power in Washington D.C.?

May God Bless us all

