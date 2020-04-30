Watch out for These Coronavirus Scams

Look out! The bad guys are preying on your fear and sending all sorts of scams related to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Our Townsquare Media IT department has provided some examples of the types of scams you should be on the lookout for:

Emails that appear to be from organizations such as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), or the WHO (World Health Organization). The scammers have , crafted emails that appear to come from these sources, but they actually contain malicious phishing links or dangerous attachments. Emails that ask for charity donations for studies, doctors, or victims that have been affected by the COVID-19 Coronavirus. Scammers often create fake charity emails after global phenomenons occur, like natural disasters, or health scares like the COVID-19. Emails that claim to have a "new" or "updated" list of cases of Coronavirus in your area. These emails could contain dangerous links and information designed to scare you into clicking on the link.

Keep in mind, these are only a few examples and these scam artists are constantly coming up with new ways to fool you.

What Can You Do?

Remain cautious! And always remember the following to protect yourself from scams like this:

Never click on links or download attachments from an email that you weren’t expecting.

If you want to make a charity donation, go to the charity website of your choice to submit your payment. Type the charity’s web address in your browser instead of clicking on any links in emails, or other messages.

Stop, Look, and Think. Don't be fooled.