3 West Michigan Distilleries to Get You in the ‘Spirit’ This Holiday Season

Michigan has no shortage of craft breweries but if your tastebuds are looking to try something new, you absolutely should visit any number of our area craft distilleries. Bonus points for grabbing a bottle to go, especially if you plan on bringing it to the next holiday party. Look out craft beer, here are some of the top distilleries to get holly and jolly this season:

1. Green Door Distilling Co.

The first distillery to open in Kalamazoo since 1858, Green Door was founded in 2014 by two Western Michigan University grads. Since opening, Green Door has produced several award-winning libations, most recently winning the gold-medal for their Amaro spirit in the 2021 American Distilling Institute’s Spirits Competition.

Green Door aims to be as local as possible and uses all Michigan-grown corn in their spirits and of course their Blueberry Liqueur features Michigan blueberries. Check out their taproom in Kalamazoo at 429 E. North St. They even offer tours on Saturdays.

2. Gull Lake Distilling Company

According to their website, Gull Lake Distilling Company is a “family-owned, locally-sourced craft Distillery, Brewery, and Winery.” Even better, their patio is dog-friendly. Open every day but Monday, you can do more than just wet your whistle at Gull Lake Distilling as they offer Sunday brunch (pro tip: try the horseradish vodka in your bloody Mary) and live trivia nights- you can even join in on Euchre Night every Wednesday.

Enjoy a Spirit Flight and select five different spirits to sample, but good deciding between the endless barrel-aged and spiced rums, moonshine, and gin. Find Gull Lake Distilling Company at 92 E. Michigan Ave in Galesburg.

3. Roundbarn Winery, Distillery, and Brewery

Named “One of USA Today’s 10Best Wineries and Vineyards with Live Music”, you’d be hard pressed to find something that doesn’t suit your palate at Roundbarn. Their Baroda, MI estate is located only an hour away and features year-round, family friendly fun. Stroll the vineyards in the summer, hike the Mt. Tabor trail in the fall, or warm yourself in an igloo or campfire during winter months.

Roundbarn has been distilling spirits since 2001 and offers everything from tequila to bourbon aged in handcrafted Michigan barrels to their award-winning DeVine Vodka, which is hailed as the “true Spirit of Michigan.” The Roundbarn Estate and Distillery is closed on Tuesday and Wednesdays- be sure to check their website for special holiday hours! Sadly, their taproom in Coloma is set to close December 19, 2021.