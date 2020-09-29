West Michigan Man On 2020 Presidential Ballot

William Mohr, from Martin, is running for US Vice President on the Taxpayer's Party ticket.

The party, describes itself as a Michigan affiliate of the national Constitution Party. Their founder Howard Phillips, describes the goals of the party:

Our simple, straightforward intention is to cut the federal government down to constitutional size, and to restore the separation of powers, the checks and balances, and the systems of accountability postulated by the framers.

Mohr is the chairman of the party in Michigan. He is listed as the party's vice-presidential candidate behind their presidential nominee Don Blakenship.

He recently sat down with WWMT's Hannah Knowles to talk about his run for office.