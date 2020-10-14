What Does Colin Kaepernick Think About The Police Today?

The entire movement of disrespecting our country by kneeling during the national anthem was started by former San Francisco 49’er quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick told Steve Wyche, an NFL media reporter, that he kneels during the national anthem because:

I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color...To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder

How does Colin feel about the country, police and prisons today? He lays out his thoughts in a new essay published in Medium this week. He is now calling for abolishing policing and prisons, which he believes are “unjust systems”.

When it comes to reforming or “reimaging” the police and prisons, in his own eloquent words he states “F*** Reform”.

He wants the abolition of both the police and prisons, he states:

Abolition is a means to create a future in which justice and liberation are fundamental to realizing the full humanity of communities. Practices of abolitionists are focused on harm reduction, public health, and the well-being of people. Demands to defund the police and prisons are one of the ways to first realize the goals of investing in people and divesting from punishment and, in time, progress to the complete abolition of the carceral state, including police and policing.

He then states that he does have something to replace the police and prisons with and that is:

To be clear, the abolition of these institutions is not the absence of accountability but rather the establishment of transformative and restorative processes that are not rooted in punitive practices. By abolishing policing and prisons, not only can we eliminate white supremacist establishments, but we can create space for budgets to be reinvested directly into communities to address mental health needs, homelessness and houselessness, access to education, and job creation as well as community-based methods of accountability. This is a future that centers the needs of the people, a future that will make us safer, healthier, and truly free.

Ok Colin, why don’t you live in that world first, out in California, and let us all know how it works out for you.

If it works then the rest of the country should entertain your brilliant deep thoughts.

Why does this matter? He is a member of Black Lives Matters and they also believe in abolishing the police and prisons. Black Lives Matters was one of the groups that attacked the Proud Boy’s in Kalamazoo and rioted in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Lansing.

