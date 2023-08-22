Where is the Best Community College in Michigan?

Community college is a route that many students use to make the financial strain of education a bit easier. It's also a solid way to get some of those core classes outside of your major out of the way.

Those are just two of the top examples of why attending a community college is a solid decision for students after high school among many. For myself, it was a great way to reinvigorate my college career and set me back on the path of getting a degree.

Plenty of college students have some use for a community college, but only a select few can say they attended on of the best in the nation.

The best in the state of Michigan and one of the top in the country is none other than Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, according to a study from WalletHub.

According to the study, KCC is the 33rd-best community college in the country out of 668, putting the school in the top 5% of community colleges in the United States. That ranking also solidified KCC's position as the best community college in the entire state of Michigan.

The high praise is due in large part to the Cost and Financing ranking, which was 34th. KCC landed in the top half of the list in Education and Career Outcomes at 294 and 260 respectively.

Of Michigan's 23 community colleges included in the study, six schools earned cumulative scores over 60:

Kellogg Community College: 62.63

Gogebic Community College: 61.12

Washtenaw Community College: 61.1

Lansing Community College: 60.88

Kalamazoo Valley Community College: 60.75

West Shore Community College: 60.61

The top score was 70.97 by State Technical College of Missouri while the middle ground was at 54.18 by North Idaho College. Only three of Michigan's 23 schools were graded lower than 54.18, meaning students have some great options across the state for community college.

Kellogg Community College was pleased to see its high ranking in the study and was quick to point out how WalletHub's study correlated with data from the school that KCC enrolls more high school graduates in Barry, Branch and Calhoun counties than any other college or university in the state.

See how all 23 Michigan community colleges were ranked by WalletHub below.

Where is the Best Community College in Michigan? According to WalletHub, these are the best community colleges in Michigan based on affordability, education outcomes and career outcomes.