Which Cities In Michigan Made The Top 100 Overweight In The USA?

Unfortunately we Americans are reportedly some of the most overweight people in the entire world. According to the Center for Disease Control, 40% of American adults are obese. Medicinenet.com defines obese as:

“Well above one's normal weight. A person has traditionally been considered to be obese if they are more than 20% over their ideal weight. That ideal weight must take into account the person's height, age, sex, and build.”

WalletHub.com recently published “2021’s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.”. They say that obesity “costs of obesity-related medical treatment to approximately $190.2 billion a year and annual productivity losses due to work absenteeism to around $4.3 billion”.

Their methodology for this study as defined by WalletHub was:

“In order to determine the fattest cities in America, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Obesity & Overweight, 2) Health Consequences and 3) Food & Fitness. We evaluated those dimensions using 19 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “fattest.” Data for metrics marked with an asterisk (*) were available only at the state level. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”

Did any Michigan cities make this list, unfortunately, yes. They were:

Coming in at 31: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

Coming in at 61: Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI

I was pleasantly surprised to see that only 2 cities/areas made the list. Which cities/area made the top of the list you may be surprised, it was McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX.

What is going on in the state of Ohio, they had eight cities/areas that made the top 100 with Toledo clocking in at #21.

